Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Price Target Cut to $50.00

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Energizer from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Energizer from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Energizer from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Energizer in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energizer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Energizer stock opened at $41.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -260.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.97. Energizer has a 52 week low of $26.60 and a 52 week high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $658.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.27 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 42.46% and a net margin of 0.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Energizer will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,322.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $252,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Energizer by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 730,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,102,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

