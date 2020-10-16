North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 155 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 3,613.5% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 14,454 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 43.6% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 378.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.28% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. BidaskClub raised Marriott International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised Marriott International from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Marriott International from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.48.

Shares of MAR opened at $97.07 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.56 and a 1 year high of $153.39. The company has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.34 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $99.55 and a 200-day moving average of $90.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.23). Marriott International had a return on equity of 238.84% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. Marriott International’s revenue was down 72.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

