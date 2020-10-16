Brokerages Anticipate Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) Will Post Earnings of -$0.60 Per Share

Analysts expect Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) to post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Epizyme’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the highest is ($0.54). Epizyme reported earnings of ($0.40) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Epizyme will report full year earnings of ($2.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.45) to ($2.16). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($2.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.70) to ($1.33). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Epizyme.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 1,459.72% and a negative return on equity of 72.65%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EPZM. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Epizyme from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Epizyme from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on Epizyme from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Epizyme by 166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Epizyme by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Epizyme by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Epizyme by 1,838.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 9,654 shares during the last quarter. 90.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Epizyme stock opened at $13.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 1.82. Epizyme has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $27.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.25 and a current ratio of 11.57.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

Recommended Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Epizyme (EPZM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.