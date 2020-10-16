Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quest Resource Holding Corporation is an environmental consulting and management company. It offers programs for recycling motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, expired food products, glass, cardboards, paper, metals, plastic oil bottles, hazardous materials, high density polyethylene plastics, organics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated medical waste, electronics, parts cleaners, used absorbents and solid waste; industrial cleaning services; landfill diversion services; equipment and installation services; environmental certification services and sustainability programs. The company serves fleet, manufacturing, hospital, retailer and commercial property industries as well as universities. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in Frisco, Texas. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on QRHC. ValuEngine downgraded Quest Resource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Quest Resource in a research note on Friday, August 14th.

Quest Resource stock opened at $2.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.94 and its 200-day moving average is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $31.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. Quest Resource has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $21.97 million for the quarter. Quest Resource had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 1.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Quest Resource will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap bought 285,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.14 per share, for a total transaction of $324,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Daniel M. Friedberg bought 655,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.15 per share, with a total value of $753,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, paper, and construction debris, as well as batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

