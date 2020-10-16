Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) had its price objective raised by analysts at JMP Securities from $43.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 93.87% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. B.Riley Securit reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.60.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Shares of NOVA opened at $28.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.33 and a beta of 1.36. Sunnova Energy International has a 52-week low of $6.12 and a 52-week high of $33.01.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $42.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.32 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 106.01% and a negative return on equity of 23.98%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

Featured Article: What is a CD ladder?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.