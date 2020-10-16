-$1.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) will report ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.21). Marcus posted earnings of $0.50 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 350%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($3.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.66) to ($3.00). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.67) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Marcus.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.62) by $0.22. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 4.23% and a negative net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $7.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 million.

MCS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Marcus in a report on Thursday, August 13th. B. Riley Securities decreased their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marcus from $27.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Marcus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.80.

Shares of Marcus stock opened at $7.19 on Tuesday. Marcus has a one year low of $6.84 and a one year high of $37.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.77 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Marcus in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of Marcus by 21.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Marcus by 48.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Marcus in the first quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Marcus by 8.8% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. 61.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 12, 2019, it owned or operated 1,098 screens at 90 locations in 17 states; and owned and managed 21 hotels, resorts, and other properties in nine states. The company also operates a family entertainment center under the Funset Boulevard name in Appleton, Wisconsin, as well as owns and operates a retail outlet under the name of Ronnie's Plaza.

