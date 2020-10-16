Seaport Global Securities Initiates Coverage on Ball (NYSE:BLL)

Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Ball (NYSE:BLL) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Ball’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $2.80 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.20 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Ball from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ball from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ball from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Ball from $80.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.08.

BLL opened at $90.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.55, a PEG ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.51. Ball has a twelve month low of $51.26 and a twelve month high of $91.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $83.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.13.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Ball had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ball will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 3,046 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.05, for a total value of $231,648.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,116.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert D. Strain sold 7,887 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $610,532.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,416,996.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,310,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,056,000 after acquiring an additional 13,021 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Ball by 79.9% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 553,909 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,816,000 after acquiring an additional 246,079 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 2.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 906,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,600,000 after acquiring an additional 22,759 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 169.9% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after acquiring an additional 17,336 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $742,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

