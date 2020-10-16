North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $169,000 Position in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. reduced its stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 194.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 13,460,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,810,000 after purchasing an additional 8,892,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 1.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,274,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,854,000 after purchasing an additional 169,351 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 16.0% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,522,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,339,000 after acquiring an additional 762,538 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 2.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,206,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,039,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 27.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,065,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,414,000 after acquiring an additional 440,255 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,381,275.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,458,879.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,116 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,896 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

ADM stock opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 12 month low of $28.92 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.96.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.67.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

