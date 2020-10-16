Morgan Stanley Increases McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $248.00

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) had its target price raised by Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $248.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $222.00 to $244.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McDonald's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of McDonald's from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.43.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald's stock opened at $229.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $170.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.67. McDonald's has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $230.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.76.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The fast-food giant reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 24.78% and a negative return on equity of 52.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that McDonald's will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in McDonald's during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in McDonald's by 2,462.5% during the first quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 205 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald's in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of McDonald's by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald's

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.