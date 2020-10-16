Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) PT Raised to $65.00

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) had its target price raised by research analysts at Benchmark from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.40% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVMI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, October 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

NVMI opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 1.05. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $59.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.10.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $62.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.30 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a net margin of 17.16% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Nova Measuring Instruments will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 199,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,511,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 806.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments in the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 35,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 59.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nova Measuring Instruments

Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel. Its product portfolio includes integrated and stand-alone metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and material metrology measurements for process control across various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, and deposition.

