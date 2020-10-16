Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Given New $33.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $33.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 0.86% from the company’s previous close.

SKX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. OTR Global raised shares of Skechers USA to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Skechers USA in a research note on Monday, July 20th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.10.

SKX stock opened at $32.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Skechers USA has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.81 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.33.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The textile maker reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.23. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $729.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.69 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Skechers USA will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Skechers USA by 29.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 31.2% during the second quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Palmer Knight Co increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.3% during the second quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skechers USA by 0.7% during the second quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Skechers USA by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 170,108 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,338,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Skechers USA Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

