The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) PT Raised to $26.00

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 15.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on CAKE. BofA Securities downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of The Cheesecake Factory in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Stephens raised their target price on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.32.

Shares of NASDAQ CAKE opened at $30.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -128.54 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $45.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.93.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $295.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.57 million. The Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 1.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Cheesecake Factory will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAKE. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in The Cheesecake Factory by 286.9% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 174,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,987,000 after purchasing an additional 129,700 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth about $15,989,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 2.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 379,403 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 7,657 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Cheesecake Factory during the second quarter worth about $1,060,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Cheesecake Factory by 438.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 410,986 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Cheesecake Factory

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated engages in the operation of restaurants. As of February 26, 2020, it owned and operated 294 restaurants in the United States and Canada under the brands of The Cheesecake Factory and North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 26 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants operated under licensing agreements internationally.

