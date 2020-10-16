Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) PT Raised to $91.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $91.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SBUX. Citigroup raised their price target on Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Starbucks from $85.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.50.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $88.83 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.00. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $50.02 and a 52 week high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $103.84 billion, a PE ratio of 80.03, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.81.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The coffee company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 107,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total transaction of $9,707,200.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $2,967,216.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock valued at $13,404,656. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 351.9% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 175.6% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 4,644.4% during the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Starbucks by 63.5% in the second quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.