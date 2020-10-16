Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) PT Raised to $14.00 at Morgan Stanley

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $11.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on RRGB. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.86.

Shares of RRGB opened at $14.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.52. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 52 week low of $4.04 and a 52 week high of $37.29.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 11th. The restaurant operator reported ($3.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.27) by ($0.04). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 52.03% and a negative net margin of 22.56%. The business had revenue of $161.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -11.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 22.8% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,564 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the second quarter worth $273,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 43.6% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 43,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 42.6% during the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 131,616 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 39,334 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 103.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 238,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 121,286 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

