First Financial Corp IN Has $3.73 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

First Financial Corp IN reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up 3.2% of First Financial Corp IN’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Financial Corp IN’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Microsoft by 104.8% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after purchasing an additional 470,400 shares during the period. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 25.6% in the first quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 392.3% in the first quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after purchasing an additional 150,546 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 4.1% in the first quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Microsoft during the first quarter worth $527,000. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $132.52 and a 1 year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $211.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.74.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Microsoft from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

