Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC Buys New Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 28,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 21.0% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 839,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,765,000 after buying an additional 145,889 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,679,000 after buying an additional 420,666 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHD opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.07. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56.

