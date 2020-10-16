Rheos Capital Works Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rheos Capital Works Inc. lessened its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 53.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 309,300 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 5.3% of Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rheos Capital Works Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $65,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 3.2% in the second quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 1,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 12,224 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,571,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the second quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.8% in the second quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 3,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MSFT. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Microsoft from $208.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

