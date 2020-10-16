Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) Rating Lowered to Hold at Loop Capital

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) was downgraded by research analysts at Loop Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Navistar International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Navistar International from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Navistar International from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Navistar International from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Navistar International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.89.

Get Navistar International alerts:

NYSE:NAV opened at $35.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.79. The stock has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -393.51 and a beta of 2.29. Navistar International has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $45.25.

Navistar International (NYSE:NAV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.04). Navistar International had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Navistar International will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAV. UBS Oconnor LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,765,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 1,678,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,324,000 after acquiring an additional 231,153 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,201,000. Omni Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Navistar International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Navistar International by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 529,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,923,000 after acquiring an additional 127,495 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

About Navistar International

Navistar International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells commercial and military trucks, diesel engines, school and commercial buses, and service parts for trucks and diesel engines worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Truck, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services.

Featured Story: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Navistar International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navistar International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.