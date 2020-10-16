North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $239,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lowered its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 23.6% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 197,376 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $10,956,000 after buying an additional 4,277 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 12.7% in the third quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $362,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,233,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.81.

Shares of TJX opened at $57.41 on Friday. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $32.72 and a 12-month high of $64.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day moving average is $52.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

