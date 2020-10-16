North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $169,000 Stake in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADM. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 853 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Archer Daniels Midland from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Archer Daniels Midland from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer Daniels Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.67.

In other news, CFO Ray G. Young sold 49,020 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $2,451,980.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 448,998 shares in the company, valued at $22,458,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Juan R. Luciano sold 57,424 shares of Archer Daniels Midland stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $2,871,774.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,516 shares in the company, valued at $27,381,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 180,116 shares of company stock worth $8,827,896 over the last quarter. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ADM opened at $49.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.72. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $50.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $27.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.90.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.34. Archer Daniels Midland had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $16.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

