North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $239,000 Stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

North Star Investment Management Corp. decreased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TJX Companies by 8.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,571,841 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $5,084,911,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726,907 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in TJX Companies by 9.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,019,690 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $961,636,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624,863 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 20.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,724,168 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $643,334,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,645 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in TJX Companies by 498.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,292,389 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 10,239,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 746.7% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,191,590 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $564,399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,869,787 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies stock opened at $57.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.72, a PEG ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.58 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 13.62% and a net margin of 2.11%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TJX shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

