Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Position Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 165.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Hasbro by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Hasbro by 73.2% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hasbro by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,940 shares in the company, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HAS stock opened at $86.81 on Friday. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.33 and a 12 month high of $123.05. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.21). Hasbro had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $860.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.53.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

