Legato Capital Management LLC Sells 2,379 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Legato Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,564 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,379 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 1.2% of Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Legato Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 5,483 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 26,288 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after acquiring an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 123,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $25,962,000 after acquiring an additional 5,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 11,805 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.30.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at $98,756,340.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $219.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.20, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average is $211.85 and its 200 day moving average is $195.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $132.52 and a 52-week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

