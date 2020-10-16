North Star Investment Management Corp. Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO)

North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,147 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ PHO opened at $42.58 on Friday. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a 1 year low of $26.19 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were paid a $0.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%.

Invesco Water Resources ETF Profile

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

