Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 367 Shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,432 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in TJX Companies by 4.2% during the second quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,982 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management raised its position in TJX Companies by 1.8% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 11,342 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $573,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.6% in the second quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 13,746 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,242 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TJX opened at $57.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. TJX Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $32.72 and a 1 year high of $64.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 100.72, a P/E/G ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.74.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 22,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,233,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 122,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,375.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.81.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

