GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Sells $112,950.00 in Stock

GrubHub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) CFO Adam Dewitt sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total transaction of $112,950.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,008,746.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Dewitt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 1st, Adam Dewitt sold 3,500 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $253,610.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Adam Dewitt sold 5,000 shares of GrubHub stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.80, for a total transaction of $389,000.00.

On Monday, July 20th, Adam Dewitt sold 2,200 shares of GrubHub stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total transaction of $154,836.00.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $83.59 on Friday. GrubHub Inc has a twelve month low of $29.35 and a twelve month high of $84.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of -73.32 and a beta of 1.06.

GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.24. GrubHub had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 7.10%. The firm had revenue of $459.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that GrubHub Inc will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of GrubHub during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in GrubHub during the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,117 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of GrubHub by 231.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GrubHub in the 3rd quarter worth $183,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GRUB. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of GrubHub in a research report on Friday, July 31st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on GrubHub from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on GrubHub in a research report on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of GrubHub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.45.

GrubHub Company Profile

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 105,000 local restaurants with diners with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub, Seamless, and Eat24 mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, eat24.com, and menupages.com.

