Grassi Investment Management Sells 2,548 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Grassi Investment Management reduced its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 163,119 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,548 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.9% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $34,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $144,980,000 after buying an additional 470,400 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares in the last quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 392.3% during the 1st quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 188,920 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,795,000 after buying an additional 150,546 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $4,846,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 122,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,904,090.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,067 shares of company stock valued at $35,247,737 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MSFT. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $219.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,662.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

