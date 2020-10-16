Quarterhill Inc. Buys 50,000 Shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) Stock

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) (TSE:QTRH) insider Quarterhill Inc. bought 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 240,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$441,973.34.

Quarterhill Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 9th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 35,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$2.12 per share, with a total value of C$74,098.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 23,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$42,487.83.

On Friday, October 2nd, Quarterhill Inc. bought 18,900 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$34,776.00.

On Wednesday, September 30th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 40,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.80 per share, with a total value of C$72,000.00.

On Monday, September 28th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,800 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.81 per share, with a total value of C$57,558.00.

On Friday, September 25th, Quarterhill Inc. bought 31,100 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.78 per share, with a total value of C$55,445.08.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 30,700 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.83 per share, with a total value of C$56,263.89.

On Monday, September 21st, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$5,514.90.

On Friday, September 18th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 50,000 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$91,815.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Quarterhill Inc. purchased 39,500 shares of Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.84 per share, with a total value of C$72,680.00.

TSE QTRH opened at C$2.11 on Friday. Quarterhill Inc. has a 1-year low of C$1.30 and a 1-year high of C$2.29. The company has a current ratio of 6.84, a quick ratio of 6.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.86 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.87. The firm has a market cap of $245.13 million and a PE ratio of 10.14.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 9th were paid a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

QTRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cormark dropped their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$3.47 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) from C$2.40 to C$2.80 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th.

Quarterhill Inc. (QTRH.TO) Company Profile

Quarterhill Inc focuses on acquisition and management of technology companies that provides products and services worldwide. Its Technology Licensing segment includes patents relating to 3D television, semiconductor manufacturing and packaging, medical stent, intelligent personal assistant, enhanced image processing, streaming video, non-volatile flash and other memory, semiconductor clocking, LED lighting, and various other technologies; automotive headlight assemblies, phased loop semiconductor licensing, microcontrollers applicable to safety-critical aerospace, computer gaming, CMOS image sensors, building automation, and smart meter monitoring; and medical, industrial, and automotive applications.

