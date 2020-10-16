Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Stock Holdings Raised by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 165.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,526 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,576 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total transaction of $65,120.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $950,543.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HAS. BidaskClub raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Shares of NASDAQ:HAS opened at $86.81 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.87 and a 200-day moving average of $75.39. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.91. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.33 and a twelve month high of $123.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $860.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.51 million. Hasbro had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company’s revenue was down 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.67%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

