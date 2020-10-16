Regentatlantic Capital LLC Sells 135 Shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,268 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in S&P Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,624,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,136,500,000 after acquiring an additional 114,183 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 16.7% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,527,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,162,324,000 after acquiring an additional 504,741 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 88.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,372,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $826,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587,513 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in S&P Global by 52.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,264,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $799,933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,603 shares during the period. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $383.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $396.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $336.00 to $397.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $362.23.

In related news, CFO Ewout L. Steenbergen sold 8,800 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.59, for a total transaction of $3,085,192.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,641.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Martina Cheung sold 1,398 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.42, for a total transaction of $494,081.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,190.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,710 shares of company stock worth $15,363,454. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SPGI opened at $347.45 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $355.48 and its 200-day moving average is $327.16. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $379.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74. The company has a market cap of $83.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.03.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.64. S&P Global had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 1,072.73%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

