Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Sells 23,700 Shares of Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$82,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,003,768 shares in the company, valued at C$101,223,150.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00.

On Friday, October 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 48,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total transaction of C$165,464.00.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 34,900 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$114,123.00.

On Monday, October 5th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 24,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$80,253.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 15,800 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$54,194.00.

On Thursday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 54,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$188,809.00.

Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84. Novo Resources Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

