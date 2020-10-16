Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. Sells 23,700 Shares of Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) Stock

Novo Resources Corp (CVE:NVO) insider Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 23,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$82,713.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,003,768 shares in the company, valued at C$101,223,150.32.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, October 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 36,400 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$126,672.00.
  • On Friday, October 9th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 48,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.44, for a total transaction of C$165,464.00.
  • On Wednesday, October 7th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 34,900 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.27, for a total transaction of C$114,123.00.
  • On Monday, October 5th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 24,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.33, for a total transaction of C$80,253.00.
  • On Thursday, October 1st, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 15,800 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.43, for a total transaction of C$54,194.00.
  • On Thursday, August 13th, Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. sold 54,100 shares of Novo Resources stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.49, for a total transaction of C$188,809.00.

Shares of CVE:NVO opened at C$3.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.84. Novo Resources Corp has a 1-year low of C$1.41 and a 1-year high of C$4.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.85.

Novo Resources Company Profile

Novo Resources Corp., together with its subsidiaries, evaluates, acquires, and explores for gold properties in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company holds 100% interests in the Beatons Creek Paleoplacer gold project comprising 20 mining leases, exploration tenements, and tenement applications covering approximately 560 square kilometers; and the Karratha gold project covering approximately 6,021 square kilometers of mineral rights in the Karratha region.

