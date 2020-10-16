North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys Shares of 29,800 Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 29,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MAT. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 723,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 17,202 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 81,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 20,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,116,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,268,000 after acquiring an additional 162,965 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 563,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,968,000 after acquiring an additional 33,574 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mattel by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MAT. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mattel from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mattel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Mattel from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mattel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.88.

MAT stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. Mattel, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $14.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.51.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.12. Mattel had a negative net margin of 5.82% and a negative return on equity of 51.02%. The business had revenue of $732.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $673.57 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Mattel, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mattel

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Enchantimals, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; diecast cars, tracks, playsets, and play products for kids, adults, and collectors under the Hot Wheels brand name; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, Fireman Sam, and Shimmer and Shine brands.

