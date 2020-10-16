North Star Investment Management Corp. Sells 1,263 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

North Star Investment Management Corp. lessened its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,263 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 81.8% in the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 25,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after purchasing an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,306.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 72,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 67,432 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of HEFA opened at $27.88 on Friday. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $26.88 and a 1-year high of $30.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.95.

