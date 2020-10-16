SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) Stock Position Trimmed by North Star Investment Management Corp.

North Star Investment Management Corp. cut its position in SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,200 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in SunPower were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in SunPower by 272.7% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in SunPower by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SunPower by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SunPower during the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Vichheka Heang sold 10,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.29, for a total value of $122,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $196,406.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas H. Werner sold 80,000 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 680,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,844,446. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 170,000 shares of company stock worth $2,141,300. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on SPWR. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of SunPower in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SunPower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of SunPower from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of SunPower from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SunPower currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.57.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.19. SunPower Co. has a 12 month low of $4.03 and a 12 month high of $18.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.42 and a beta of 2.35.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $352.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $314.85 million. On average, analysts anticipate that SunPower Co. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

