North Star Investment Management Corp. Buys 2,717 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,717 shares during the quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 7,679 shares during the period.

AMLP stock opened at $22.25 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.05 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.44 and a 200-day moving average of $23.22.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

