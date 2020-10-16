Scout Investments Inc. Has $4.07 Million Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.29% of Axos Financial worth $4,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 6.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 5.2% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 16,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 141.8% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,339,000 after purchasing an additional 141,816 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 3.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 519,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 19,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Axos Financial by 420.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Axos Financial from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Axos Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Axos Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Shares of Axos Financial stock opened at $26.62 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.78. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $30.89.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.72 million. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 25.24%. Axos Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

