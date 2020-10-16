HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Shares Sold by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,335 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.21% of HMS worth $4,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in HMS by 116.6% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in HMS by 26.2% during the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 180.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 205.4% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 2,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of HMS by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

HMS stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. HMS Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $34.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $26.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.85. The company has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.83, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a current ratio of 4.57.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). HMS had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 9.00%. The company had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. HMS’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of HMS from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of HMS from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. HMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.63.

About HMS

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

