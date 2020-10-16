Scout Investments Inc. Sells 1,642 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Scout Investments Inc. reduced its stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,071 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,642 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.53% of ePlus worth $5,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PLUS. FMR LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 782,875 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,334,000 after acquiring an additional 25,836 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in ePlus by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 441,161 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,626,000 after acquiring an additional 28,640 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in ePlus by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 347,667 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $21,771,000 after acquiring an additional 16,122 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in ePlus by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 260,536 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $18,415,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ePlus by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 230,425 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,421 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ PLUS opened at $77.48 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $74.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.37. ePlus inc. has a 1-year low of $42.53 and a 1-year high of $99.63.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $355.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.25 million. ePlus had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 4.50%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ePlus inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

PLUS has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 18th. TheStreet cut ePlus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ePlus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

ePlus inc., through its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions that enable organizations to optimize their information technology (IT) environment and supply chain processes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally-provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus Cloud Consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

