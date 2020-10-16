Scout Investments Inc. Has $5.46 Million Stock Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:EGRX) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,469 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned about 0.94% of Eagle Pharmaceuticals worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 2,426.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,238 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,090 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EGRX has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Eagle Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Eagle Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

NASDAQ:EGRX opened at $46.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.49. The company has a market cap of $628.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.06 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.16. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $33.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.94.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $41.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.46 million. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 4.11% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Argatroban, an anti-coagulant thrombin inhibitor for heparin-induced thrombocytopenia; Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL); and Belrapzo, a chemotherapeutic agent for CLL and Indolent NHL.

