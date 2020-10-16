Scout Investments Inc. Purchases Shares of 106,574 Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT)

Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NYSE:LNT) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,505,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LNT. Ovata Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 38.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 40.7% during the second quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 71.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Barclays downgraded Alliant Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Alliant Energy from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.20.

Shares of LNT opened at $54.55 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.18. Alliant Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.66 and a fifty-two week high of $60.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69.

Alliant Energy (NYSE:LNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $763.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.76%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric, Gas, and Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

