Regentatlantic Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nucor were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Nucor during the first quarter worth $34,585,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Nucor by 107.7% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,337,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,144,000 after buying an additional 693,682 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,337,000 after buying an additional 371,876 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter worth about $4,795,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 135.4% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 83,361 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after buying an additional 319,136 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their target price on Nucor from $39.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Nucor from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Nucor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.36.

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $49.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.56. Nucor Co. has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $58.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.22. Nucor had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 2.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Nucor’s payout ratio is 37.35%.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 9,389 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $405,417.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,099,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

