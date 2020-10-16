Brookstone Capital Management Sells 41,358 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 75.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,124 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 41,358 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.1% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 715 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.2% during the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 21,734 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.8% during the second quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,178 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,364,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 30,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 26,269 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $37.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average is $40.56. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a one year low of $33.88 and a one year high of $64.50. The firm has a market cap of $32.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 19.43%. The firm had revenue of $34.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WBA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 7th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.38.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

