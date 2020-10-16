Brookstone Capital Management Buys Shares of 1,467 Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ROKU. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. bought a new position in Roku during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Roku by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Roku in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Roku alerts:

In other Roku news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.16, for a total transaction of $17,016,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.23, for a total transaction of $6,903,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 319,997 shares of company stock worth $54,118,379. Insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU opened at $226.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $182.85 and its 200-day moving average is $139.33. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $58.22 and a 1-year high of $239.14. The firm has a market cap of $28.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -196.93 and a beta of 1.85.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $356.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.17 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 19.43% and a negative net margin of 10.28%. Analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.49 EPS for the current year.

ROKU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Roku from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised Roku from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Roku from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BofA Securities raised their price target on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Roku from $190.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Roku has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.48.

About Roku

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 36.9 million active accounts.

Recommended Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.