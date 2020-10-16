PFG Advisors Grows Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,851,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5,490.5% during the 2nd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,485,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,207 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,778,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,736 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $70,103,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,947,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHZ opened at $56.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.99. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $56.98.

