CX Institutional Has $75,000 Stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC)

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,982 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 53,009 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFC. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after buying an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 255,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,156,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 12.4% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,590,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $110,735,000 after acquiring an additional 396,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Truist Financial by 13.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,425,401 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,520,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209,230 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Truist Financial from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.68.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.41. Truist Financial Corporation has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 17.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Truist Financial news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 7,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.28, for a total value of $283,884.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.