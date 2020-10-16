Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 614 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Netflix were worth $307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NFLX. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 576 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Netflix by 3.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 713 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.0% in the second quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 792 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the second quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 671 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 2.2% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Netflix from $485.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Netflix from $535.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $570.00 target price on Netflix and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $573.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.59.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $541.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $507.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $462.77. The company has a market cap of $239.00 billion, a PE ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.95. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.80 and a twelve month high of $575.37.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The Internet television network reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 11.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 43,239 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.83, for a total value of $21,395,954.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,954.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David A. Hyman sold 26,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.77, for a total value of $13,531,370.58. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 38,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,223,306.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,544 shares of company stock valued at $97,503,985 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

