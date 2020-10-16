CX Institutional Lowers Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

CX Institutional cut its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 96.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,531 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 67,304 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MPC. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 9.9% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 20,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 49.7% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 34.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.4% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

NYSE:MPC opened at $30.54 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.87 billion, a PE ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 2.13. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 12 month low of $15.26 and a 12 month high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.86) by $0.53. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.49 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 7.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 54.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

