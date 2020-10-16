CX Institutional Grows Holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A)

CX Institutional lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies Inc (NYSE:A) by 130.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 528 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 829,680 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $83,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,210 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 24,319.0% in the 3rd quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 10,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,741 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,915,000 after acquiring an additional 24,832 shares during the last quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC now owns 49,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,007,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 25,631 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,587,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the last quarter.

In other Agilent Technologies news, SVP Dominique Grau sold 6,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $648,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 72,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.76, for a total transaction of $6,963,284.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 575,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,082,588.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,392 shares of company stock worth $8,219,555 in the last 90 days.

Shares of A stock opened at $105.32 on Friday. Agilent Technologies Inc has a one year low of $61.13 and a one year high of $107.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $100.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.47.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 18th. The medical research company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.12. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 20.57%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. Agilent Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies Inc will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.15%.

A has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Agilent Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.95.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; laboratory software and information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

