Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 58.7% in the second quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Pentair during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Pentair by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 17,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pentair by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,396,000 after buying an additional 90,398 shares during the last quarter. 79.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 10,532 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $526,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,310,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Pentair from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Pentair from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. KeyCorp downgraded Pentair from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pentair from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.13.

PNR opened at $49.78 on Friday. Pentair PLC has a 12 month low of $22.01 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm had revenue of $713.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pentair PLC will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

