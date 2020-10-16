CX Institutional Purchases 700 Shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Xcel Energy Inc (NYSE:XEL) by 153.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of XEL. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Xcel Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 90.1% during the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Reitz Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Xcel Energy news, CEO Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 99,798 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.31, for a total transaction of $7,116,595.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,733 shares in the company, valued at $25,795,180.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE XEL opened at $72.20 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.96. Xcel Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $46.58 and a twelve month high of $74.41.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Argus downgraded Xcel Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.75.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

